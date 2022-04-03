4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $475,000

Beautiful all brick English Tudor home with a Carriage House roof. The landscaping is English garden style with a gorgeous patio and pergola for entertaining. The main floor offers all the living areas including a sun-room full of the ageless windows and the typical built-ins of this era of home. Appointed with oak flooring and a tiled kitchen that open up to the sun-room and full view of the backyard. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are very spacious with unique ceiling lines