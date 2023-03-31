Available Today! Beautiful New Construction on the West Side! The Easton plan built by Ashby Construction! This plan is 2,722 total sq. ft., 1,361 finished sq. ft. on the main level, 830 finished sq. ft. in the bsmt with an additional 531 unfinished sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. This beautiful home comes with front yard landscaping with a sprinkler system, 6' wood fence, central air, upgraded cabinetry with quartz countertops in the kitchen with a mosaic tile backsplash