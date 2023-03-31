Available Today! Beautiful New Construction on the West Side! The Easton plan built by Ashby Construction! This plan is 2,722 total sq. ft., 1,361 finished sq. ft. on the main level, 830 finished sq. ft. in the bsmt with an additional 531 unfinished sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a 2 car garage. This beautiful home comes with front yard landscaping with a sprinkler system, 6' wood fence, central air, upgraded cabinetry with quartz countertops in the kitchen with a mosaic tile backsplash
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $479,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wyoming resident Grizzly 399 has lived a wild life that has garnered attention around the world.
The family says the fast food giant offered $750. But they were seeking a minimum of $20,000 after finding blood inside the bag of food.
The case stems from a 2-pound, 6-ounce package that was scheduled to be delivered to a Casper apartment. Inside, authorities found almost a ha…
Two of the nine Wyoming players in the portal have announced transfer destinations and one player has committed to the Cowboys.
Several members of a University of Wyoming sorority have filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the first transgender student accepted into Greek l…