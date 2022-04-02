99 year old beautiful all brick English Tudor home with a Carriage House roof. The landscaping is English garden style with a gorgeous patio and pergola for entertaining. The main floor offers all the living areas including a sun-room full of the ageless windows and the typical built-ins of this era of home. Appointed with oak flooring and a tiled kitchen that open up to the sun-room and full view of the backyard. All 3 bedrooms upstairs are very spacious with unique ceiling lines
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Brianna Brown and Kianna Mannie were driving north on Tweed Lane in a Chevrolet Impala at a "high rate of speed" around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, WHP said.
A DCI commander based in Casper said the agency was serving both an arrest warrant and a search warrant tied to drug distribution on Blaine Clutter prior to the standoff.
Ruth Smathers, 67, of Lost Springs, Wyoming, and Nanna Flesch, 42, of Shelby, Montana, were killed in the collision, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Even as Rep. Liz Cheney breaks fundraising records in the midst of her toughest reelection campaign yet, some Wyoming-based megadonors who supported her in previous races are now pouring their fortunes into her challenger.
Andrew Steplock is still set to serve the rest of his life in prison, a judgment filed last week in Natrona County District Court says.
The skier survived the night in a snow cave, but was unable to climb down after a foot of new snow fell on the mountains.
A critical failure of the city of Rawlins' water system that created an emergency that saw much of Rawlins and Sinclair without potable water for nearly a week in early March will take years to fully fix.
In Wyoming’s first major COVID-19 related fraud case, former Wyoming Catholic College chief financial officer Paul D. McCown pleaded guilty to all seven counts lodged against him by federal prosecutors.
Three-and-done: Cowgirls' leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw plans to graduate this summer and will not return for her senior season
JACKSON — After allowing remote work as an exception during the pandemic, Teton County is enforcing a return to in-person work that is already…