4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $490,000

Enjoy this beautiful 2 story home in a tranquil cul de sac neighborhood with no backyard neighbors. From curbside, you'll love the 3 stall garage and RV Parking and as you round the home find peaceful and private back yard. Entry to the home welcomes you with a large foyer and sweeping staircase to the 2nd Story with 3 bedrooms and one additional full bathroom. The Master bedroom provides a panoramic mountain view and plenty of space for your bedroom furniture.