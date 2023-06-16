Beautiful New Construction available in GreyStone by Caliber Construction! This 4 level home is 1888 total finished sq., 630 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage, upgraded siding, central air, quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and cabinets & countertops in the laundry room. This home is currently sided and will be available early fall. Contact Broke One Real Estate for additional information!