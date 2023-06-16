Beautiful New Construction available in GreyStone by Caliber Construction! This 4 level home is 1888 total finished sq., 630 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage, upgraded siding, central air, quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and cabinets & countertops in the laundry room. This home is currently sided and will be available early fall. Contact Broke One Real Estate for additional information!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $495,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A push by some parents for greater control over Wyoming school districts and libraries has made book challenges and cultural issues a central …
Have you ever wondered what’s on top of that boxy, beige building on the corner of First and Center? Forty-five years ago, it was a nightclub …
The school has earned the moniker "Bareback U" and could have four bareback bronc riders in the championship go-round of this year's College N…
A heavy thunderstorm caused flooding late Thursday afternoon along streets in Casper and throughout Natrona County.
Like father, like daughters and son. At least, that’s how it is for Travis Masters and his son, Cauy, and one of his daughters, Alli.