4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,000

"A Wolf Creek Runs Through It" Country properties like this are hard to find with its lovely 2.38 acreage that is situated on Wolf Creek, level, fully fenced & literally just minutes from town! Numerous desirable features included such as an amazing 2700 sf (45x60) steel sided shop with upper level storage, 220v power, lower level storage area, auto opener, & 14' overhead door; a 1500 sf (30x50) insulated steel sided shop with 220v power, auto opener & a 12' overhead door;