4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,500

RIVER FRONT PROPERTY!!! Don’t miss this lovely River Front Property!!! One of a kind properties like this don’t come along often! Enjoy the Relaxing Sounds of Nature - the soothing sounds of the Platte River and the delightful songs of the birds off your 3 amazing decks!! This home is a two story beauty with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car attached garage. AND AN AMAZING work shop area attached to the garage with 2 doors for easy outside access, upper and lower cabinets & countertops!are included!