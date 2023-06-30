Beautiful New Construction available in GreyStone by Caliber Construction! This 4 level home is 1954 total finished sq., 630 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage, upgraded siding, central air, quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and cabinets & countertops in the laundry room, tiled master shower, lvt in the living room. This home is currently sided and will be available early fall. Contact Broke One Real Estate for additional information!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Debate has been growing since the location of the temple, which would be Wyoming's third, was announced and culminated in a June 15 Planning &…
The court ruled that a Casper police officer had reasonable suspicion to stop a man because he didn't signal turn long enough, resulting in a …
Keefer Thomas, 20, died in a single-car crash late Sunday night on I-25.
Two 74-year-old Wyomingites were killed in a three-car pileup Friday morning in Fremont County.
Ranchers near Gillette worry about the future if their land is designated as a core area for sage grouse.