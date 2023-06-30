Beautiful New Construction available in GreyStone by Caliber Construction! This 4 level home is 1954 total finished sq., 630 unfinished sq. ft. bsmt, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 3 car garage, upgraded siding, central air, quartz in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and cabinets & countertops in the laundry room, tiled master shower, lvt in the living room. This home is currently sided and will be available early fall. Contact Broke One Real Estate for additional information!