 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has two master suites with garden tubs & separate showers. Beautiful Trex decking on front & back of home w/back deck that faces the mountain to enjoy gorgeous sunrises and sunsets! Great open floor plan with gorgeous valuted ceilings. Wash your dishes while enjoying the view of Casper Mountain. Large sized Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Lots of storage and nice size 3 car garage makes the comforts of this home perfect. 307-262-0361, Janet Reinhart

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

Wyoming is deadliest state to work

From 2008 to 2018, the national average of workplace deaths was 3.5 deaths per 100,000. In Wyoming during that period, the average rate was 11.2, more than three times higher than the national average.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News