MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This immaculate 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home has two master suites with garden tubs & separate showers. Beautiful Trex decking on front & back of home w/back deck that faces the mountain to enjoy gorgeous sunrises and sunsets! Great open floor plan with gorgeous valuted ceilings. Wash your dishes while enjoying the view of Casper Mountain. Large sized Bedrooms and Bathrooms. Lots of storage and nice size 3 car garage makes the comforts of this home perfect. 307-262-0361, Janet Reinhart
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $499,900
