One in a million! Beautiful two story home located on 2 acres. Five bedrooms, 1 non conforming bedroom with three and a half bathrooms. Primary suite boasts sitting area, walk in closet, ensuite bathroom with laundry shoot. Formal living and dining rooms, gorgeous open kitchen with soft close doors, breakfast bar plus slider to back composite deck. Lovely mud room off of bathroom complete with shelves and baskets. Large double car garage with tons of space for storage! RV parking, brand new water heater