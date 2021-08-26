 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $535,000

  • Updated
Built in 2002. 3,370 sq ft 4 BR 3 BA + office - move in ready single family home in desirable neighborhood directly across the street from Goodstein Park. Open concept kitchen, dining & living room. Gorgeous home with matching views. Oversized three car garage. Roof and hot tub are only two years old. Has a large back patio perfect for entertaining. Easy access to hiking trails, Hogadon ski area, downtown and more. For more information about this property please call Trent Bradfield (307) 215-9215

