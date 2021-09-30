4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $549,900

Looking for a single-level home with high-end finishes? Look no further than 4430 Gramin Drive! Built by Masters Construction in 2017, attention to detail and quality were of high priority. Start your days in the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and black stainless appliances and entertain through the day in the open concept living area with tray ceilings and gas fireplace. The master suite features bedside windows, tray ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and dual vanities with granite counters.