4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $550,000

Built in 2002. 3,370 sq ft 4 BR 3 BA + office - move in ready single family home in desirable neighborhood directly across the street from Goodstein Park. Open concept kitchen, dining & living room. Gorgeous home with matching views. Oversized three car garage. Roof and hot tub are only two years old. Has a large back patio perfect for entertaining. Easy access to hiking trails, Hogadon ski area, downtown and more. For more information about this property please call Trent Bradfield (307) 215-9215