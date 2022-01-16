 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $555,000

Welcome to the best country living located on 20 acres (17.88 irrigated)! This one-level ranch style home features 4 beds and 2 baths including a master suite. Many updates include newer steel siding, steel roof, and installation of forced air gas and central air. Two shops include a 24x24 detached garage with a wood-burning stove, concrete floors and electric. 30x50 insulated shop features concrete floors, electric and a wood burning stove. 2 ponds, 3 city water taps, target range, corral and chicken coop.

