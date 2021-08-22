4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $555,000

Welcome to this wonderful 4 bed, 3.5 bath eastside home. This beautiful home is handicap accessible. Featuring 2 master bedrooms on the main level, both with their own large bathrooms. 2 more bedrooms in the basement, this home has room for everyone. A large 2 car garage AND an attached RV garage makes room for all your toys. A heated walkway & driveway makes the winter snowstorms melt away. This home has too many features to list them all. Call 5150 Real Estate Team for your personal tour ~307-264-5150