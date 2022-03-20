 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $557,500

DON'T MISS SHOWING THIS LOVELY ALL BRICK HOME LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SACK. 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN. VERY LARGE KITCHEN WITH MANY, MANY DRAWERS AND CABINETS. 4 CAR FINISHED GARAGE. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING WITH SPRINKLERS. THERE IS A SAFE ROOM IN THE BASEMENT FOR YOUR SECURITY.

