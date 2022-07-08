 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $560,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $560,000

ATTENTION: NEW LIST PRICE! Features: A MASSIVE 3+ CAR GARAGE with over 1,300 SQFT for all your hobbies & tinkering, a huge deck featuring breathtaking views of the mountains & prairie, an impressive master suite with an enormous walk-in closet & a 5-piece master bathroom, a luxurious walk-out basement, & a gourmet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops & top-notch appliances! The attention to detail & high-end finishes will "WOW" you! Tara Harris- Real Estate Leaders 307-277-2781.

