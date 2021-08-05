4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $575,000

Nearly 4000' to spread out in. Enter and the LR is off to the right while the sunken den is straight ahead. Between them a large eat-in Kitchen has a ton of cabinet space and thermostat heated tile floors, just like the formal dining, bath and Jacuzzi room. Down the hall you'll find a full bath with a big corner tub, 2 good sized BR's and a large MBR w/ bath and a walk-in closet. Call Joe Carson @House Real Estate, 307-267-6986 for your personal tour