SELLERS WARMLY WELCOME ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED! Features: A MASSIVE 3+ CAR GARAGE with over 1,300 SQFT for all your hobbies & tinkering, a huge deck featuring breathtaking views of the mountains & prairie, an impressive master suite with an enormous walk-in closet & a 5-piece master bathroom, a luxurious walk-out basement, & a gormet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops & top-notch appliances! The attention to detail & high-end finishes will "WOW" you! Tara Harris- Real Estate Leaders 307-277-2781.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $575,000
