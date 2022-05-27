 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $575,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $575,000

SELLERS WARMLY WELCOME ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED! Features: A MASSIVE 3+ CAR GARAGE with over 1,300 SQFT for all your hobbies & tinkering, a huge deck featuring breathtaking views of the mountains & prairie, an impressive master suite with an enormous walk-in closet & a 5-piece master bathroom, a luxurious walk-out basement, & a gormet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops & top-notch appliances! The attention to detail & high-end finishes will "WOW" you! Tara Harris- Real Estate Leaders 307-277-2781.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News