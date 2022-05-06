4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $595,000

The HOME You Have Been WAITING For! Features: A MASSIVE 3+ CAR GARAGE with over 1,300 SQFT for all your hobbies & tinkering, a giganitic deck featuring breathtaking views of the mountains and prairie, an impressive master suite with an enormous walk-in closet & a 5-piece master bathroom, a luxurious walk-out basement, AND a gormet kitchen featuring gorgeous granite countertops & top-notch appliances! The attention to detail & high-end finishes will "WOW" you! Tara Harris- Real Estate Leaders 307-277-2781.