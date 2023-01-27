Welcome to this one-of-a-kind home in Central Casper! This 4 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom shop house is located on a 8400 sqft lot and boasts over 2000 square feet of living space. Not only that, the attached garage/shop is fully insulated, heated, and has built-in shelving with an additional 1900 square feet of space. The interior of this house is bright and clean with all the right color choices from cabinets to countertops. 3 bedrooms and a bath with laundry on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $620,000
