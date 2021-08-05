 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000

ONE OF A KIND!!! 36 Acres with a Pond, 40X60 Shop, 50X50 Shop, 15X30 Horse Barn inside of a 60x100 pipe corral, 12X20 Tack Room, 25X25 Garden and for the GRAND FINALE a the breath taking CUSTOM HOME featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an attached 2 car garage. This is a MUST SEE that isn't going to last!!! Call Kristin George - Stauffer today for your personal tour (307) 277-7678.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News