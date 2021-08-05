ONE OF A KIND!!! 36 Acres with a Pond, 40X60 Shop, 50X50 Shop, 15X30 Horse Barn inside of a 60x100 pipe corral, 12X20 Tack Room, 25X25 Garden and for the GRAND FINALE a the breath taking CUSTOM HOME featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and an attached 2 car garage. This is a MUST SEE that isn't going to last!!! Call Kristin George - Stauffer today for your personal tour (307) 277-7678.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The quake was centered about 7 miles northwest of Rolling Hills. But it was felt by people in Casper, about 20 miles to the west.
- Updated
Authorities said the three were traveling from Bismarck to Sheridan.
- Updated
Police say the man was sleeping under the semi-truck when it was parked. He was run over when the vehicle started moving again.
- Updated
PRO RODEO
- Updated
The drugs have an estimated street value of roughly $150 million, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
- Updated
The last time Wyoming clocked more than 1,000 total active cases was Feb. 5.
- Updated
The Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees shut down public comment after a resident began yelling at trustees and refused to give up the mic when his allotted public comment period was over.
- Updated
Gordon says he will not require Wyoming school districts to implement mask mandates this fall.
- Updated
32-year-old Alisha Waters and her two children, a boy and a girl, were killed Sunday.
- Updated
The Wyoming Democrats will be the 17th state party to unionize.