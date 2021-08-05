 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $699,000

Immerse yourself in nature with this charming log cabin offering picture-perfect living whether you’re on the hunt for a wonderful weekender or forever home. Set on 20 acres, every room of this four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home enjoys a sensational outlook. The large light-filled kitchen will no doubt be the hub of daily life with modern stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry and a large island with a gas cooktop. The open-concept living area is spacious and bright with a fireplace to warm those

