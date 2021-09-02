Immaculate property with impressive finishes throughout. Main floor features Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, custom windows, and gorgeous master suite completed in 2003. Incredible updated kitchen with breakfast bar and large vaulted dining area. Walkout lower level is an entertainers dream with family room, game room, and amazing theatre room. No maintenance exterior, Meticulous landscaping, and 30X70, 2100 sq ft shop for all your toys. City water and sewer. Pride of ownership shows throughout!
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $720,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Jeffree Star is, inarguably, the biggest celebrity in Casper.
- Updated
Rylee McCollum had been sent to Afghanistan on his first deployment when the American evacuation began, his sister said, and was reportedly manning a checkpoint at the airport when the bomb went off.
- Updated
In the first day since the public learned about the death of Marine Rylee McCollum in Afghanistan, more than $319,000 has been raised online to benefit his pregnant wife and the couple's unborn child.
Unlike Wyoming, PacifiCorp is turning away from fossil fuels.
- Updated
The fatal collision occurred after 4 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of North McKinley Street and East F Street in Casper.
- Updated
Nearly 30% of patients at Wyoming’s largest hospital are being treated for COVID-19. The majority of them are under 65 years old.
- Updated
The sign on an east Casper church offers advice you won't find in Sunday school.
- Updated
Wyoming has now announced 82 COVID deaths this month.
- Updated
"At the risk of sounding alarmist, we need the community to understand that, depending on the situation, it’s possible that whole classrooms, grade levels, or even entire schools and daycare facilities could be shut down for weeks at a time,” a health department spokeswoman said.
- Updated
The body of Ryan Schroeder, who was reported missing on July 6, was identified on Wednesday after being found in a rural location in Natrona County.