4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $720,000

Immaculate property with impressive finishes throughout. Main floor features Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, custom windows, and gorgeous master suite completed in 2003. Incredible updated kitchen with breakfast bar and large vaulted dining area. Walkout lower level is an entertainers dream with family room, game room, and amazing theatre room. No maintenance exterior, Meticulous landscaping, and 30X70, 2100 sq ft shop for all your toys. City water and sewer. Pride of ownership shows throughout!

