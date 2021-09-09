 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $750,000

Don't miss out on this beautiful home with waterfront living. The custom kitchen has a drop-in electric cook-top, double wall-mounted oven, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of countertop space. This home features an open concept with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. There are three separate bedrooms along with a private master suite, walk in closet, master bath with a huge walk-in shower, and a private deck for your own getaway. Call Jason Lewis at 307-258-5000 to see it today!

