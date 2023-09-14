Discover the epitome of country-style living in this expansive 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom ranch home spanning 3170 sq ft. Nestled on 43.46 acres, this property offers breathtaking views of multiple mountain ranges. A harmonious blend of space and natural beauty, this home is a sanctuary for those seeking tranquility. Enjoy versatile living spaces, modern amenities, and the serenity of vast landscapes right at your doorstep. Experience the pinnacle of mountain-view living in this exceptional abode.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $761,000
