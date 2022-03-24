 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $769,000

  • Updated
This home has everything that you could ever desire! From hosting friends and family on the amazing covered outdoor patio space and kitchen to sipping a glass of wine or cup of coffee around the gas fire pit under the pergola. The indoor space has over 5,000 square feet of fantastic living space, including 4 bedrooms, 3 bonus rooms, 3.5 baths, movie theater, bar with a tap, 2 gas fireplaces, plus more! For a tour contact Corey @ 307-851-0018 Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of WY

