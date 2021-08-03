Welcome! Step inside this impressive family home and entertainers delight! There is something to please everyone, from the open floor plan upstairs updated in 2018 with an amazing kitchen, a HUGE master bedroom addition completed in 2003 that will take your breath away, plus a second master bedroom. The double walk out basement boasts a game room, a theater room, a wet sauna, a cedar closet, all in over 5,000 square feet of living space! Then head outdoors to the 30 x 70, 2,100 square foot shop that is
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $790,000
