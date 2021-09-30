 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $795,000

4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $795,000

You will not find a more well maintained home than this. This custom 2 story is in absolutely perfect condition. The park like yard with water feature, deck & patio overlooks Casper Mountain. Hardwood floors, almost all walk in closets, pantry, huge laundry room with sink, main floor den or office right off front door plus office in 2nd floor area that overlooks living room. Maple cabinets with pullouts and soft close. Huge bonus room above garage is your big family room with pool table & large TV area.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News