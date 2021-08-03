This is Pending Continue to Show - Backup offers are Welcome! This one owner, custom built home has a gorgeous layout, perfect for entertaining. Featuring a grand entry with sparkling chandelier and grand staircase that leads to a den area, 2 large bedrooms, with a jack & jill bathroom, and an office. The main level has a library/den with tongue and groove vaulted ceiling and built-ins.
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $929,000
