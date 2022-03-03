 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $950,000

Timeless Elegance! Beautifully restored private home on estate lot in the South Central Casper neighborhood, located between Mike Sedar and Garden Creek Park. This luxurious home features impeccable finishes inside and out with no detail left unnoticed. A unique opportunity, rich history matched with meticulously planned modern updates. Excellence and pride of ownership throughout!

