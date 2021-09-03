 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Casper - $995,000

This beautiful custom built home is found on Casper's West side along North Platte River. The home boasts an open and modern floor plan with tall vaulted ceilings and there is no shortage of natural light throughout the home as each room has its own river views. The customized large kitchen island overlooks the great room complete with a beautiful gas fireplace. The master bedroom is complete with a luxurious ensuite and custom closet. We are excited to bring you this spectacular house!

View More

