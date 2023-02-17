In the market for a Second home? Maybe just want some acreage for your animals? Built right the first time! Cactus Ranch features a modern, highly energy-efficient 4 bedroom 4.5 bath (each bedroom has an en-suite) home situated on a combined 190.07± acres of land only minutes from Casper, Wyoming. Master bedroom, bathroom, & laundry all on the main floor. End-of-the-road privacy. Very private. Quiet location. Pasture & shelter for several horses. Very close to Casper-Wyoming's business & medical center.
4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $1,500,000
