4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $365,000

Amazing country home with city water!! Enjoy this immaculate ranch style home with a walk out basement. 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, 2 car garage with room for additional bedrooms. Newer roof, septic, kitchen & more. Beautiful mountain views from the deck off the kitchen. Heated bathroom floors in master, nice skylight & amazing yard with mature trees. Well in addition to city water that can be used for irrigation. Asphalt driveway. Call Ryan Bromley 258.3766.