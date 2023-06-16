Quality new home by Millennium Construction! This custom ranch on 2 acres features an open concept, a spacious master with a walk-in closet, a family room in the basement with a wet bar, and a covered composite back deck. This home has an upgraded 28x35 attached garage. Estimated completion: September
4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A push by some parents for greater control over Wyoming school districts and libraries has made book challenges and cultural issues a central …
Have you ever wondered what’s on top of that boxy, beige building on the corner of First and Center? Forty-five years ago, it was a nightclub …
The school has earned the moniker "Bareback U" and could have four bareback bronc riders in the championship go-round of this year's College N…
A heavy thunderstorm caused flooding late Thursday afternoon along streets in Casper and throughout Natrona County.
Like father, like daughters and son. At least, that’s how it is for Travis Masters and his son, Cauy, and one of his daughters, Alli.