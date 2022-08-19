4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $435,000

Large backyard, no neighbors behind, three car garage, and an attached shop! 767 Camp Davis Circle is a well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home built in 2017. Some interior features include all bedrooms on one level, central vac, forced air gas, central air, ceiling fans, and a 50 gallon hot water tank. Exterior features include landscaped front and back yard, automatic sprinkler system, RV parking, and a storage shed. There is a 3 car garage with two oversized bays. The 24x24 attached shop is heated