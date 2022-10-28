Beautiful newer 2 story home on 35 acres! This home features an open concept, vaulted ceilings, fireplace with stone up to the ceiling, large kitchen with lots of counter top and cabinet space, and main level master suite with private master bath. The basement has one finished bedroom and bathroom and is ready to be finished your way. There is plenty of room to expand for your outdoor toys or for horses! Call Jason Lewis today for your personal tour!
4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $549,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intruder who attacked Speaker Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" Live updates here.
“We didn’t want just us three safe, we wanted all four safe,” he said. “It wasn’t a choice for us, we had to go get Kendell.”
A second wave of advanced nuclear reactors could be coming to Wyoming from TerraPower, the developer now planning a plant in Kemmerer.
Remains found earlier this month in the Sierra Madres belonged to a Rawlins hunter who went missing three years ago.
Across the U.S., communities are questioning the direction of society following the trials of the recent past. In Natrona County, the school board has become a fulcrum in those conversations.
The debate won't be ending soon. Critics of the books have now filed an appeal challenging a panel's decision to leave them in the library.
Casper police believe three people arrested Tuesday during a burglary are part of a crime spree that's gone on for the past several weeks.
“Nobody would argue that we need to sexualize children,” one educator said. “All this is doing is demonizing teachers.”
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Schroeder brought together parents, lawmakers and activists to raise a rallying cry against what he's described as the fight for "common sense and common decency."