This beautiful Evansville home sits on 35 acres and has excellent views of Casper Mountain. Features Granite Countertops throughout, High ceilings, Fireplace in Living room with stone work from floor to ceiling. Primary bedroom on Main level 2500 sqft of finished home with 700 sqft unfinished in the basement to make your own and plenty of room for horses. Call Tony Duncan 307-441-1382 for your personal Tour
4 Bedroom Home in Evansville - $560,000
