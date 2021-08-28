4 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $379,900

This is the rural property you have been looking for…elevated ranch style with total 3108 sq. ft. featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms, vaulted livingroom ceilings with wood burning insert, main level laundry and mud room, walkout basement from the large family room complete with a kitchenette. This is ideal for canning and next to the storage room set up with plenty of shelving and a work bench for your projects. There is room to expand in the basement with two rooms framed & carpeted ready to finish.