4 Bedroom Home in Glenrock - $99,900

2 Rentals Or you could live in the 3 bedroom 1 bath main house that is 1080 sf and rent out the studio apartment or use it for a office, the choice is yours! Lush backyard with trees and plantings plus there is a 20 x 12 shop and a 12 x 14 large storage shed that could have alley access. The possibilities are endless. Call Tina Harper 262-8462 to get you into this property today. Newer flooring, furnace and windows. Mudroom off kitchen with additional cabinetry.