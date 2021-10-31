 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $205,000

This ranch style home built in 1995 has many new updates including new carpet and fresh paint throughout this home. With large windows in the living room and the open floor concept it will allow for plenty of natural light. A large detached garage will be ample room for off street parking and extra storage space. For more information or a private showing please contact Sherry A. Gallagher at 307-247-9166.

