4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $334,900
Fantastic views from the great 2 story home! The Quartzite Gold by Stone River Construction features an open floorplan and a great master suite with 5-piece bath. Don't miss the fantastic standard features like granite countertops, central air, tile shower surrounds in all baths and more! Estimated completion: November.

