4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $360,000

SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 11:30 ~ 12:30 Welcome to this wonderful 4 level home. Featuring 3 bedrooms on the top level, including a large on-suite with a walk-in closet. The main level features a large kitchen with an open concept to the living room. The third level could be a second on-suite or a large family room with a bathroom waiting for you to finish just the way you see fit. Home also has a 2 car garage, forced air gas, central air and a fully fenced backyard. Call Team 5150 at REL. 307~264~5150