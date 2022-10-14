 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $360,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $360,000

SUNDAY OPEN HOUSE 11:30 ~ 12:30 Welcome to this wonderful 4 level home. Featuring 3 bedrooms on the top level, including a large on-suite with a walk-in closet. The main level features a large kitchen with an open concept to the living room. The third level could be a second on-suite or a large family room with a bathroom waiting for you to finish just the way you see fit. Home also has a 2 car garage, forced air gas, central air and a fully fenced backyard. Call Team 5150 at REL. 307~264~5150

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News