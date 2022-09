Beautiful West side home with lots of space. Large, vaulted kitchen with island, tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Spacious Master bedroom and bath with double sinks and walk in closet. 2 other bedrooms on upper level, 4th bedroom on the main level with ensuite bathroom that walks out to rear patio. Nice sized laundry. Wonderful back patio and yard area, fully fenced with sprinkler system.