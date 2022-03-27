 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $378,000

Enjoy beautiful mountain views from this recently built four level home on a large corner lot. Entertain in the spacious and wide open main level with a work easy kitchen boasting a gas range and double oven. Four bedrooms with two walk in closets and 3 baths. A quiet and family friendly neighborhood make this home a perfect fit for your clan. Call Gary Bryan today for your personal tour. 307-259-5661

