4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $392,500

Beautiful west side home with nobody behind you. Brand new never lived in. Big, vaulted kitchen with quartz counter tops and full tile backsplash. Spacious master bath with a 4-piece ensuite. 3 other bedrooms including a bonus bed with ensuite and walk in closet on main level that walks out to rear patio. Large laundry with Shiplap bench with a shelf for coats. Covered front composite deck and large rear redwood deck. Upgraded finishes throughout. This house is within 30 days of completion.

