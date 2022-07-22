4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $395,000

The open concept, kitchen with living room along with unobstructed views of the mountain are just a couple of our sellers favorite features of the this home! She also enjoys the patio on the east side, making a cool, enjoyable place on summer evenings along with the the heavy custom blinds, especially useful on the coldest nights during winter! This nearly new 2 story home features black stainless appliances, gas fireplace with stone, primary suite with vaulted ceilings, granite throughout and central air!