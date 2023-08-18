WELCOME HOME! This west-side stunner is ready & waiting for its next adventure! You will not be disappointed when you tour this home. Custom finishes throughout include rough edge granite counter tops, hardwood & porcelain tile floors, custom floor in heated garage (which also has its own vacuum system). There are vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets & custom blinds! The yard was tended with care & has a sprinkler & drip system. It is ready for entertaining or play!
4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $397,500
