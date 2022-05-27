4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $398,000

Nearly new 2 story home in west Casper! Main level features living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, dining room with sliders out to the fenced backyard and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs offers a large primary suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. 2 more bedrooms, another full bath and laundry room finished out the upper level. Lower features family room, bedroom, 4th bathroom and storage room! Central air, granite throughout and attached 3 car garage!