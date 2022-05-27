 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $398,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mills - $398,000

Nearly new 2 story home in west Casper! Main level features living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, dining room with sliders out to the fenced backyard and a 1/2 bath. Upstairs offers a large primary suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet & 3/4 bath. 2 more bedrooms, another full bath and laundry room finished out the upper level. Lower features family room, bedroom, 4th bathroom and storage room! Central air, granite throughout and attached 3 car garage!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News